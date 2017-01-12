Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sleet and snow showers hit Huddersfield this morning – with a warning for motorists to take care in icy conditions on the evening commute.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens forecast 2cm to 5cm of snow on high ground with highest temperatures of 2C to 3C.

Mr Stevens said snow showers would die out this evening, but warned drivers to take care on untreated roads as temperatures fall causing ice.

Further sleet and snow showers moving in from the north-east overnight could bring 1cm to 3cm of snow on high ground.

Mr Stevens added: “It will be very cold on Friday into Saturday with temperatures about minus 3C. We will see some icy roads and it will be very frosty going into Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly dry but remaining cold with temperatures just above freezing, turning a little bit less cold on Sunday.”

There was snow overnight over Holme Moss and heavy showers on high ground including Scapegoat Hill and Salendine Nook.