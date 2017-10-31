Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is Halloween, the spookiest night of the year.

October 31 is better known as Halloween and every year we wear scary outfits, bob for apples and carve pumpkins on Halloween - but why?

Over time Halloween has become more widely known for children donning costumes and masks to scare others witless and garner treats by knocking on their neighbours’ doors.

But its origins date way back to a time dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs and all the faithful departed. Those were some spooky times!

Nowadays it’s a fun time of year, but how much do you know about it?

Try our quiz to see how much you know about the history of Halloween and the trivia around it.

And if you get 10 out of 10 - treat yourself!