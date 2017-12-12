The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mum and her two daughters have taken on the role of Santa so that older people are not forgotten this Christmas.

Suzanne Gunson and daughters Amy and Lizzie have gathered more than 1,200 gifts from friends, family and well-wishers after an appeal on Facebook spread across the town.

The trio have spent the last few weeks wrapping presents as the deadline for donations, Thursday, draws near.

Suzanne, whose terraced home in Moldgreen resembles Santa’s grotto, said the gifts were being distributed by care homes, the Salvation Army, Age UK and the Jubilee Centre at Paddock.

“We started Santa’s Seniors last year when we provided gifts for 73 older people,” she added.

“This year we are giving three gifts each to a total of 356 women and men across Huddersfield.”

Suzanne has been delighted with the generosity of donors to the project, which stemmed from an idea first mooted by Amy.

“She wanted to help older people who don’t have family or pals,” said Suzanne.

“Amy is involved with Meltham Wildlife Rescue Centre and is a veterinary nurse. She is a very humanitarian, caring person. She is involved in charity work and wanted to do something which respects the older generation.”

Although the project ‘HQ’ is in Moldgreen, there are several ‘satellite’ operations in homes across Huddersfield where presents are collected, wrapped and delivered.

And there are also dozens of donors who have given brand new gifts - from socks and chocolate to soap and books.

“I can’t thank every individual donor because they are so varied and some are anonymous,” says Suzanne, whose background is in marketing.

Shepley-based Lizzie, 29, who runs Elizabeth Gunson Dance at Lockwood, said: “The response from people has been so humbling.

“We used our own Facebook accounts to get the word out and then created the Santa’s Seniors page on Facebook.”

So far this year 200 gifts have been delivered and the project only needs a few more presents to give to 40 older ladies.

“The deadline is Thursday,” says Suzanne.

“We just need a final trickle of gifts to honour all the pledges. We ask that donations are new or new-looking. If we receive too many items we will keep them until next year.”

The Gunsons are proud of what they have achieved so far and are determined that older people are not forgotten at Christmas.

“Older people should be honoured and not become invisible as they sometimes are,” says Suzanne.

* The drop-off points are: Vets4Pets at 144 New Hey Road, Oakes; Dalton Dental Care, 17 Broad Lane, Moldgreen; Wyvale Pennine Garden Centre, Shelley and Meltham Wildlife Rescue, 1 Bent House Cottage, Tinker Lane, Meltham.

Follow the project on Facebook at ‘SantasSeniors’.