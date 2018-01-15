Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new high-tech veterinary hospital costing £1.5m is set to be built on a derelict site in Huddersfield.

And some of its facilities wouldn’t be out of place in a hospital catering for human beings.

Donaldson’s Vets, one of Yorkshire’s best-known and longest established practices, has been caring for animals for more than 100 years.

Originally based at premises in Huddersfield town centre, the practice relocated to its current Maple Street Hospital at Aspley in the 1950s where over 45 staff work.

The investment will result in a number of extra jobs being created at the hospital as well as creating several jobs on the construction project.

Forty-two car parking spaces will be provided including two disabled parking spaces next to the main entrance and there will be cycle stations too.

The site in Somerset Road, Almondbury, which was bought from Kirklees Council and others, has been unused for years and was overgrown with saplings and brush.

It had become a magnet for fly-tippers as well as under-age drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Donaldson’s partner Martin Paterson said: “We are really excited about the new development.

“The total cost will be in the region of £1.5m so it represents a massive investment in the veterinary healthcare facilities for Huddersfield and Kirklees and we hope to commence works this spring with completion inside 12 months.

“We hope to welcome pet owners in spring 2019. I would emphasise that we are the only independent veterinary practice in Huddersfield and one of the most long-established in Yorkshire.

“The new flagship hospital will serve the needs of our local client base as well as those who use our five branch surgeries.

“On a site that has been a derelict eyesore for years, we will create a modern spacious veterinary hospital designed for the comfort of our patients and their owners. “With lots of available car parking and a comfortable waiting room with separate cat and dog areas alongside six consulting rooms, a trip to the vet’s will be a more pleasant experience for both pet and owner. Staffed around the clock with accommodation for over 45 dogs and 40 cats, our dedicated team will deal with everything from routine vaccinations to the most complex medical and surgical problems.

“With five high sterility operating suites including one theatre especially designed for complex orthopaedic surgery and another that is adapted for minimally invasive keyhole procedures our surgical facilities will be second to none.

“The theatres will be supported by a dedicated Diagnostics Suite including in-house Laboratory, Digital X-ray, Ultrasound and, most unusually, an on-site 64 Slice CT scanner. This ‘human hospital’ quality machine is one of only a handful of veterinary CT scanners in veterinary practices in the UK.”

In addition to the clinical space, the new hospital will house all of the administrative functions for the whole Donaldson’s group.

Mr Paterson added: “We already employ over 100 vets, nurses, receptionists and administration staff across our six clinics and anticipate that there will be a number of new jobs created following the move.

“There will be some sadness in relocating from the Maple Street Hospital but having worked all of my professional life in a veterinary hospital that was designed in the 1950s, I can’t wait to be able to welcome my clients to the new state-of-the-art hospital.”