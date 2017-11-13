Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new independent coffee shop in Huddersfield hopes to entice customers from the big corporate coffee chains by promising local connections to almost everything they sell.

The mother and son behind the venture are committed to providing as many Huddersfield-produced items on their drinks and food menu as they possibly can.

Maureen Gaunt, 58, and son James, 26, have opened Chrysanthemum Tea and Coffee House on New Street in Huddersfield town centre.

Maureen took early retirement from her job in the NHS to set up the business and has invested about £26,000 in fitting out the former Past Times unit between Poundbakery and Bonmarche.

James has joined his mum in the venture after five years with Costa Coffee, working at the New Street and Leeds Road outlets.

They have also recruited two employees.

Maureen acquired the premises on October 6 and opened just a month later – working day and night to get it ready.

As well as teas and coffees, Chrysanthemum serves up homemade sandwiches and cakes with an accent on supporting local suppliers.

Bolster Moor Farm Shop is supplying the new venture with bread, cakes, tray bakes and roast meat while West Slaithwaite firm Darkwoods Coffee provides teas and coffees. Dalton-based Total Foodservice is supplying soup and gluten free cakes while Holmfirth’s CJ Dairy is providing milk, cream and true grit cheddar. Chrysanthemum has turned to the Grange Moor-based Unusual Chutney Company for its piccalilli and caramalised onion chutney.

The new business has received glowing recommendations on Facebook with posters commenting on its friendly and helpful staff. “amazing atmosphere” and delicious food and beverages.

Commenting on her decision to set up in business, Maureen said: “It is something I have always wanted to do and now I have got the chance. Before working for the NHS I worked for Sainsbury’s at Shorehead for 12 years in their coffee shop and before that in the canteen at Brook Motors.”

Maureen, who lives at Golcar, said Chrysanthemum aimed to compete with its rivals on customer service and quality products locally-sourced.

“We need to support our local suppliers,” she said. “We need to support the local community and keep the money in the town. We can’t keep sending it away to London and other places.”

Chrysanthemum seats up to 43 people and has been decorated in pale colours with dark wood furniture to create a cool, quiet and calm environment.

Maureen added: “We have background music, but it is not intrusive.”