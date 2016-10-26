Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To their friends they’re just Gabriel, Reuben and Luke who like to play.

This week the boys have been wearing odd socks to help a Slaithwaite nursery raise awareness of Down Syndrome, a condition all three have.

Cornfields Day Nursery is holding an awareness and fundraising week to teach the nursery’s children and parents more about Down Syndrome.

Gabriel Sohotha, aged three, Reuben Halls and Luke Rigby, both two, and their mums Rebecca Sohotha, Justine Osborne and Kate Rigby, have been working with staff.

Lucy Martindale, the nursery’s special educational needs co-ordinator, said odd socks symbolises the extra chromosome children with Down Syndrome have and said it was a fun way to introduce the subject to the nursery’s children and parents.

She said: “We’ve been doing fun activities with the older children in the nursery, teaching them new signs, doing special craft activities and watching Mr Tumble (who signs).

“It’s about teaching all the children that Gabriel, Reuben and Luke are just like them, they like to play and run around, but sometimes we need to do other activities with them like focusing on their speech.”

Nursery manager Lauren Taylor added: “Some of the children are asking what they can do to help, but really they see them as children to play with and that’s how it should be.”

The boys’ mums are all involved with the Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group (HDSSG) which provides support, resources, advice and training for families in the Huddersfield area.

For them increasing understanding is key, as Kate said: “It’s great for driving awareness of Down Syndrome among the children and families.

“From our point of view we just want the boys to feel included. They might do things a bit slower and have a few extra health issues but they’re no different when it comes to what they like to do.”

Justine added: “If it helps children understand and break down any barriers then it’s worthwhile.

“For me I want Reuben to have playmates. I think when there’s a difference some children can feel isolated, so it’s about showing that our children still want to play like the others do.

“I’ve found though that children are great and very accepting.”

Rebecca added: “The nature of Down Syndrome is there is a learning delay.

“I look for the positive and for me I feel like we have the baby stage a little longer because they take slower steps. And with an 11-year-old daughter I know how quickly they grow.”

A fundraising page has been set up: www.hdssg.org - http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/finalCharityHomepage.action?uniqueVmgCharityUrl=HuddersfieldDownSyndromeSupportGroup