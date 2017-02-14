Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees in Kirklees are among the most likely to miss work due to sickness.

The proportion of days missed in Kirklees was 2.3% in 2012-2014 – one of the highest levels in England – according to figures from Public Health England. That compares with 2.14% in 2009-2011.

In comparison, in Calderdale, 1.25% of working days were lost to illness in 2012-14 while the figure for Bradford was 2.1% and Leeds was 1.5%. Only Wakefield had a higher figure at 2.5%.

Employees in Kirklees were also among the most likely to have missed at least one day of work during the previous week at 3.11% in 2012-2014 – the same as Wakefield. The figure for Calderdale was 2.8% with Bradford on 2.9% and Leeds on 2.5%.

Across England, the proportion of working days lost to sickness absence dropped from 1.51% in 2009-2011 to 1.46% in 2012-2014, the most recent figures.

In England the proportion of employees who had a day off in the previous week because of illness rose from 2.23% to 2.4%.

The review of sickness absence was commissioned by government to help combat the 140m days lost to sickness absence every year, chart the impact on employers, the state and individuals and examine the factors which cause and prolong sickness.