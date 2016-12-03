Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Moldgreen man had an expensive trip to court - after dodging his rail fare.

Ian Ogoli, of Old Wakefield Road, was ordered to pay more than £300 after failing to stump up cash for the £13.50 ticket.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty to travelling on a railway without paying the fare.

The offence occurred on March 21 on the 11.13pm Arriva Rail service from Crewe to Manchester Piccadilly.

The conductor asked Ogoli for his ticket, but he was unable to produce it and did not have cash to pay for a new one.

He was issued with an unpaid fine notice which he agreed to pay in 21 days.

When he failed to do so he was summoned to court.

Ogoli told magistrates that he left his cash card at his friend’s house on the day and later lost his wallet with the receipt for the outstanding fee in it.

He added that he then forgot about paying due to various distractions at home.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £150 fine, £150 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

He also has to pay £13.50 compensation to the rail company.