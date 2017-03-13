Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy another pint but can't be bothered getting out of your seat?

Well Wetherspoon pubs have launched an app ideal for the lazy drinker.

The 'Order and Pay' mobile phone app allows you to buy drinks – and food – from the comfort of your chair.

The free app works in all Wetherspoon pubs including The Cherry Tree, John William Street; The Lord Wilson, King Street and The Richard Oastler, Brighouse.

And when there's a queue at the bar instead of waving your tenner in the hope of catching the bartender's eye, simply order what you fancy on your app and it will be delivered to your table.

The app is also useful if you want to order food for your children but can't leave them unattended.

So here's how to get the app:

1) Download the app by searching for 'Wetherspoon Order and Pay';

2) Order your food and/or drinks, using the app;

3) Pay by card, Apple Pay, Android Pay or PayPal;

4) Relax and your order will be brought to your table.