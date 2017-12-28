Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good causes across Kirklees have been given a big boost by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Organisations in the district have received a total of more than £58,000 in grants this year from the lottery’s small grants fund, which invites charities and community groups to apply for sums of up to £20,000 for specific projects.

Nationally, the lottery handed out more than £6.8m this year under its small grants fund.

Recipients included Fusion Housing Kirklees, which received £18,000 for a project to house homeless people aged under 35; The Friends of Oakwell Hall and Country Park, who were given £2,000 towards the cost of landscaping work; Hollybank Trust at Mirfield, which was awarded £18,475 to buy adapted sports equipment and pay towards the salary of a sports co-ordinator; and the Calder and Colne River Trust, which received £20,000 towards flood management and drainage work.

People who sign up for the People’s Postcode Lottery play with their postcode – with 31% of all ticket sales going directly to charity.

In 2018, local groups will be able to apply for grants of up to £20,000 from one of three trusts – People’s Postcode Trust, Postcode Local Trust and Postcode Community Trust. There will be two funding rounds in 2018, which are expected to open in February and August.

For more details go to www.postcodetrust.org.uk , www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk or www.postcodelocaltrust.org.uk .