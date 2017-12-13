Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Kay has cancelled his UK tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances.’

The comedian announced his comeback last month – his first live tour in eight years – selling out over 100 nights during 2018 and 2019.

In a statement he said: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.”

He has been roundly supported by fans despite the news, with many wishing him and his family well.

For those with tickets here’s a guide to how to claim a refund for the cancelled shows:

Can I get a refund on my ticket?

You are entitled to a full refund of the face value of a ticket and usually the booking fee if the organisers cancel the event.

The face value is the cost of the ticket as printed on it but without extras such as postage, administration and booking fees.

It is useful to check whether your ticket seller is a member of the industry’s self-regulatory body Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR). It is a condition of membership that ticket sellers refund the ticket’s face value price when an event is cancelled.

How do I get a refund?

The ticket seller is responsible for giving you a refund for tickets to a cancelled event.

This will often be done automatically, although some ticket websites explain how to claim a refund in their FAQs section.

What do the ticket-sellers say?

Ticketmaster’s website says: “We will automatically refund the ticket cost and all fees back onto the card you originally purchased with. Refunds will appear in your account within 10 working days, and you will also receive an email from our Customer Service team to confirm this.”

Eventim say refunds will “be processed automatically. Your refund will include the face value of the ticket, the booking fee and postage fee – even if your tickets have already been dispatched.

“We will endeavour to get refunds back to you as soon as possible. Please allow 7-10 working days for these to come through.”

Gigs and Tours say: “Gigsandtours customers will receive full refunds, which will include booking and transaction fees, within 10 working days. Customers do not need to do anything further; refunds will be processed automatically.”

What do I do if my ticket-seller refuses me a refund?

In this case, you should complain to your ticket seller. If you have difficulty getting a refund for the event, you can contact the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (Star) if your ticket seller is a member.

Why might I not get a refund on the extra fees I paid when I bought the ticket?

Check the ticket seller’s terms and conditions, but there is a chance that the seller will argue that the extra fees paid for the cost of the transaction, which has already taken place.

What do I do if I bought a ticket through a secondary site and I have trouble getting a refund?

You should check for a notice of cancellation of tickets and a notice of a refund.

If you’re not offered a refund, you don’t have to accept this situation. Instead, write to them again: restate your claim, and the reasons for your complaint.

Keep records of all your correspondence, take screenshots and gather any other evidence in support of your refund claim.

If your claim is ignored or refused by the secondary ticketing company you should contact your bank or credit card company (if you paid using a credit card). Make them aware of your experience and the complaint you’ve made.

If you’ve spent more than £100 and less than £30,000 you can claim on your credit card if something goes wrong. Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act your credit card company is jointly liable for any breach of contract or misrepresentation.

If you paid by debit card you can ask your card provider to reverse a transaction on your credit or debit card in a process called chargeback.

You will need to support your claim with correspondence and evidence so your bank or card provider can see you’ve already taken reasonable steps to resolve the issue yourself.

If you are unsatisfied with your bank or credit card provider, or your claim is unsuccessful, you can ask the Financial Ombudsman Service to investigate your case.