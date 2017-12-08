Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of children at risk of abuse in their own homes in Kirklees is worse than average, government figures have suggested.

In 2016/17, social workers had to step in to help 67 youngsters who had suffered sex abuse at home – or were deemed to be at risk of it.

As well as sexual abuse, local authorities have a duty to protect a child from physical abuse, emotional abuse and neglect.

Figures show there were a further 252 cases where a child in Kirklees was put on a protection plan due to neglect, while 306 were started because of emotional abuse.

A further 42 cases were launched because of physical abuse of a child.

Kirklees’ level of 67 children on child protection plans per 10,000 children is higher than the national average of 56, the latest figures from the Department of Education show.

Child protection plans are implemented when social workers have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is suffering or is likely to suffer harm, and they decide to take steps to keep that child safe.

The new data comes after a turbulent 18 months for the council’s children’s services department.

In May 2016, the council admitted it had discovered significant issues with 22 cases and fewer than six months later children’s services was rated “Inadequate” by Ofsted and put into special measures.

A government appointed troubleshooter was brought in, who in turn drafted in Leeds City Council officials to help turn Kirklees around.

In the past few days the government has confirmed that a formal partnership with Leeds could last for up to three years.

Nationally, there were 2,900 instances where children were put on a child protection plan due to potential – or actual – sexual abuse.

A further 31,000 cases were launched due to neglect, while 22,730 were started because of emotional abuse and 5,750 because of physical abuse.

In a further 4,020 cases, the risk of more than one type of abuse or neglect was recorded as the reason for putting a child on a plan.

Some areas see far higher rates of children being deemed at risk of abuse than others.

In Blackpool, for example, children were put under protection plans on 627 occasions in the last year – 219 times for every 10,000 children – almost four times more than Kirklees.

Meanwhile, children in Milton Keynes are the least likely to be placed under a child protection plan, with only 138 starting in the last 12 months – just 21 for every 10,000 children.

Trinity Mirror, owner of the Examiner, is backing the NSPCC campaign to raise money for Childline.

75,000 abused or suffering children a year try to call Childline but can’t get through because demand is now so high.

Every 25 seconds a child contacts the NSPCC’s Childline service but right now, counsellors can only respond to three out of four children who need their help.

£4 could pay for a counsellor to answer a child’s call. It could be a call that saves their life.

To donate £4, text ‘NSPCC 4’ TO 70744

To donate £12, text ‘NSPCC 12’ TO 70744

To donate £20, text ‘NSPCC 20’ TO 70744

Text costs include your donation of £4, £12 or £20 plus your standard network rate.

Alternatively go online to: nspcc.org.uk/mirror

The NSPCC will receive 100% of your donation.

Find out how the NSPCC works to keep more children safe every day at nspcc.org.uk.