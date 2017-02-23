Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They jokingly refer to themselves as a “movement of do-gooders” and are not afraid to get their hands dirty.

A group of Holmfirth residents has come together to keep the town spick and span and to do it themselves rather calling in the council.

Dozens of people have got involved through a Facebook group, Who Gives a Stuff Gang – Holmfirth Branch, but they might change it to Holmepride.

There’s no committee, no leaders and no funding but plenty of determination.

Members have cleaned grime from road signs, fished rubbish from the river Holme and gathered bags of litter.

Holmfirth resident Duggs Carre, 51, said the group was independent and informal.

It started after someone posted a photo on Facebook of a bike dumped in the river with a question about when the council was going to remove it.

Duggs pulled out the bike himself and “everything escalated”, he said.

“We went for a beer in the Nook and 25 people came. People were then pulling wheelie bins and shopping trolleys out of the river. It’s a movement of do-gooders.”

Anyone can get involved, no matter where they live.

“It’s as simple as picking up a crisp packet or being neighbourly. The idea is spreading virally. We have had interest from Slaithwaite and Golcar.”