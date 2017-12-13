Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have children excited for Christmas then look up to the sky with them and they might see Santa doing some flight practice in his sleigh.

There are a few ways to ‘track Santa’ thanks to space exploration and creative websites.

The International Space Station (ISS) has solar panels which reflect the sun so it appears like a bright light, which could convincingly be passed off as Santa’s sleigh as it zooms by.

The ISS orbits the earth 200 miles up at 17,500 mph and while we in the UK won’t spot the ISS on Christmas Eve, sightings over the next few days may served as a reminder to be good as Father Christmas is watching!

Here are the times it can be seen before Christmas:

-Thursday December 14, 5:48pm, can be seen for around 2 minutes

-Friday December 15, 4:56pm, can be seen for around 3 minutes

-Saturday December 16, 5:40pm, can be seen for around 1 minute

-Sunday December 17, 4:48pm, can be seen for around 1 minute

The NORAD tracker - www.noradsanta.org plus mobile apps - is also a good website to use.

Right now there’s a countdown then on Christmas Eve the service offers a live ‘Santa Cam’ and tallies the number of gifts delivered to children as Christmas Eve progresses into Christmas Day around the world.