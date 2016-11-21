Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pubs and breweries are making a multi-million contribution to the local economy, new figures reveal.

A study commissioned by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) listing parliamentary constituencies shows that the sector in Huddersfield and Colne Valley constituencies together supports more than 1,750 jobs and contributes £50m to the local economy.

Huddersfield alone has 90 pubs together supporting 1,661 jobs and providing a £31m boost to the economy. Colne Valley has more than 100 pubs, supporting 941 jobs and generating £19m for the local economy.

The figures were revealed at an event attended by Colne Valley Conservative MP Jason McCartney at the House of Commons to underline the sector’s contribution to UK plc.

The study by independent analysts Oxford Economics showed that UK-wide the sector supports almost 900,000 jobs and adds £23bn to the economy.

Mr McCartney said: “The brewing and pub sector is a very important part of our local economy. We have 102 pubs in our area and as the statistics show, the industry leads to almost 1,000 jobs locally and contributes £19m in our area.

“It is brilliant to see the success of the brewing and pub sector, not only in Colne Valley but nationally and I hope for it to continue to grow.”

Brigid Simmonds, BBPA chief executive, said: “The economic impact brewing and pubs has on the UK economy is clear for all to see, but on a local level the large number of people earning a living from the trade has a huge impact.

“This new data drives home how important our sector is for a vibrant and thriving local economy, alongside the huge importance of pubs to our local communities.”

The BBPA said the 900,000 jobs supported across the country ranged from farmers to brewery technicians and head chefs in pubs.

One in 13 young people working in Britain are employed in the beer and pub sector. Across Britain, 30m people visit Britain’s 50.800 pubs each month, with more than 15m people drinking beer.

The BBPA said the industry had been boosted by the abolition of the beer duty escalator in the 2013 budget. The BBPA said the escalator saw beer tax rise by 42% between 2008 and 2013 and contributed to the loss of 58,000 jobs and the closure of 7,000 pubs.

It said cuts in beer tax since then had secured 19,000 jobs for the sector, including 1,562 job across Yorkshire, while beer prices were now at their lowest since the 1980s.

But the group said: “Recent duty cuts recognised the unique economic and social value of beer and pubs. But, after years of above inflation duty increases, beer is still overtaxed compared to our near neighbours.

“Britons pay almost 40% of all EU beer duty.”