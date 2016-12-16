The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A takeaway owner who was once homeless is offering free food to those in need on Christmas Day.

Biggie Jay, who owns Biggie’s Fast Food, Edge Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, will be serving free kebabs, burgers and hot drinks from 5pm.

As well as homeless people, Biggie will be opening his takeaway to elderly people or anyone struggling during the festive season.

He has been inspired by his own time on the street when he was 19.

Biggie, real name Janzeb Ayub, lived at friends’ houses and was sometimes forced to sleep outdoors.

He said: “I was sleeping in gardens and it was really tough but a friend took me in. He got me a job and got me back on my feet.

“I know what homeless people go through because I’ve been in the same situation.”

Biggie, from Bradford, has been running the takeaway for eight months.

He said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now I have the means to do it.

“I’m not bothered about losing money because it’s only one day a year.

“And it’s the time of year to make a difference.”

He added: “I would rather give people food and a hot drink than money which they could spend on alcoholic drinks and drugs.”