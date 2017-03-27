Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who suffered serious brain injuries after a freak fall is taking part in Huddersfield Town’s Pedal4Pounds marathon charity cycling event to raise money for the air ambulance service that saved her life.

Karen Brooke was a keen cyclist before the devastating accident two years ago when she slipped on ice outside her Elland home. She was leading her horse which, startled at her fall, kicked out and hit Karen on the side of her head.

Now the life-long Huddersfield Town supporter is taking part in the eighth annual Pedal4Pounds from May 2 to 6 – a 260-mile charity bike ride on the “Wagner Way” from Dortmund in Germany to Huddersfield.

Karen, who can only walk short distances with a stick, hopes to complete between 20 and 30 miles of the route each day on a tandem provided by Milnsbridge-based community cycling project StreetBikes – which will also provide co-riders for her throughout the journey.

Karen is training by riding her home static bike every day, riding with StreetBikes every week at Spenborough running track and taking regular physiotherapy and swimming sessions.

(Photo: handout)

Said Karen: “Before the accident, I did a couple of the previous Pedal4Pounds events and my brother did it last year. I wanted to take part to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) and to give myself a challenge. It is very hard, but I will do it.”

Within minutes of her accident, Karen, 51, was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary. She suffered two skull fractures and severe bruising and bleeding on the brain.

“I was lucky to survive,” said Karen. “I had only a slight pulse when Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed and I don’t think I would have made it without them. They saved my life.”

Huddersfield Town fans raise £100k through Keep it Up campaign in 2015-16

Karen was in a coma for two months and initially suffered personality changes as well as paralysis down her right side. She spent four months in rehabilitation at Dewsbury District Hospital learning how to walk, talk, read and write again. She was discharged to her specially-adapted home next door to parents Kath and David and required visits from home carers four times a day.

She said: “I am very determined and, with lots of support from my family, I have made myself get better so I can do things myself.”

Pedal4Pounds is part of the Keep It Up Campaign between Town and YAA which has raised more than £1.4m since its launch in 2009 for Town’s academy and YAA.