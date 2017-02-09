Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict has been jailed after stealing T-shirts by lining a Bag for Life with foil to help dodge security detectors.

Suzanne Hancox, 32, admitted to stealing from the USC store in Huddersfield town centre on September 26.

Emma Covington, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield that Hancox stuffed Lacoste tops worth £300 into her bag before leaving the Princess Walk shop.

She dropped the bag after being challenged by staff, Miss Covington added.

Foil lined bags, or 'booster bags' provide a electromagnetic shield for their contents, meaning electronic security tags may not be detected when a shoplifter exits the store.

Hancox, of no fixed address, said that she stole the items to fund her heroin habit.

She also admitted to thefts of wine and meat from Almondbury Co-op on September 11 and December 16.

Hancox took £200 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer in Waterloo on October 11.

In addition, she admitted to failing to comply with her post-sentence supervision by missing probation appointments in September and October. Her solicitor Victoria Sims said: “She’s been addicted to class A drugs for a number of years which has resulted in her offending and going in and out of custody.

“Her offending has continued pretty much every month. But now things around her have stabilised somewhat.”

Magistrates jailed Hancox for two weeks. She will have to pay £115 upon her release from custody.