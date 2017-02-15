Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telecoms giant BT is calling out for trainees in West Yorkshire.

The company is seeking 15 people to kick start their careers by undertaking a seven-week traineeship in Leeds.

Designed for 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training, the traineeship offers the chance to gain a nationally recognised qualification that will help them get work.

Trainees will learn practical work skills such as CV writing, interview techniques and confidence building as well as completing a mix of work experience and job shadowing. They can even brush up on their maths and English and after graduating will get up to 12 weeks support from BT to find a job or take up further training.

The next traineeship starts on February 22, 2017, and will be held at the BT offices in Leeds. Go to www.btplc.com/Careercentre/WorkReady/ApplyforaBTtraineeship/index.htm

Tom Keeney, chairman of BT’s regional board in Yorkshire, said: “Following the success of our January traineeship in Leeds we are running another course for a further 15 people. More than 90 local people applied in January and 19 were signed up.”

He added: “This won’t be the last opportunity to join a BT traineeship in West Yorkshire so even if you can’t attend this particular course I’d encourage you to register your interest to ensure you don’t miss out.”