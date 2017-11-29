Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Housing officials are helping to make Christmas brighter for needy families across Kirklees.

For the 12th year running, staff from Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) have launched a “toy store” to provide toys for clients who would otherwise struggle to gifts for their families. All the items are donated by staff who work for or with the housing company.

Paul Watson, senior adviser with KNH’s debt advice team, said: “We help hundreds of people every year who have serious financial problems and are really struggling to make ends meet.

“The idea of the toy store came to me when I was trying to figure out what more we could do to help our customers at what is such a stressful time of year for people with money worries.

“We ask colleagues for donations and each year, we’re inundated with fantastic toys, games and gifts, which we wrap up and then give to those people who really need a bit of extra help.

“Since we began the toy store, we’ve been able to help more than 1,000 children and families enjoy a brighter Christmas.”

The debt advice team works with council tenants and leaseholders in financial difficulties – providing sensitive and confidential advice as well as practical help. That can include negotiating affordable repayments and boosting customers’ income by applying for charitable grants and making sure they’re getting all the benefits to which they’re entitled.

Clr Cathy Scott, Kirklees Cabinet member for housing, said families found it hard to make ends meet – especially those on low incomes, zero hours contracts or Universal Credit.

She said: “All children should have a happy Christmas, no matter what their circumstances, and the KNH toy store is a great example of how a bit of creativity and generosity can make a huge difference to local children.”

KNH chief executive Liz Cook said: “We are increasingly concerned about the impact of welfare changes and particularly the roll out of Universal Credit which started in Kirklees on November 1, with six week delays in payments for new claims which will be particularly difficult for people at this time of year.”

Council tenants or leaseholders worried about their finances can call the debt advice team on 01484 414886 for a copy of the KNH Money Worries booklet or to speak to one of the team in confidence. If you are not a council tenant, other agencies such as the Citizens Advice can help. Call 0844 8487970 or visit www.kirkleescitizensadvice.org.uk .