Beech schoolchildren explain why there's a toilet in the classroom

Eorl Crabtree learns how to cheerlead at Dalton S

Scene after crash on Sheffield Road near Holmfirth

The poem Roxy's mum chose to be read out at her d

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s no flash in the pan – the pupils of Beech School in Golcar really are determined to do their bit to flush away poverty.

They have signed up to charity Toilet Twinning which allows schools to twin their WC with a latrine in a developing country for £60 in return for a photo and GPS co-ordinates of the far-away twin loo.

Beech School has installed an African-style hut in two classrooms, complete with toilets donated by Wickes in Huddersfield.

Although they are not plumbed in, they have been getting lots of use as a place to sit and read!

Pupils have also been making screenprints, T-shirts and jewellery to be sold at Huddersfield Open Market on Saturday, April 1. And, no, it’s not an April Fool!

The children will be running the stall alongside school staff.

Money raised will go towards www.toilettwinning.org

Teacher Karen Thompson said: “The children’s faces were a picture when they saw the toilet.

“They were all desperate to sit on it. We have put them in two classrooms for years 3 and 4.”

And in true British style, the parents have enjoyed a bit of toilet humour too.

READ MORE: Look how much these public toilets are worth...a pretty penny

“There have been a lot of comments,” said Mrs Thompson.

“Everyone thought it was very funny. Parents were wondering why we had a toilet in the classroom.”