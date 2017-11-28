Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Customers buying their festive fare at a Huddersfield supermarket are being offered a special Christmas shopping list.

Representatives of Huddersfield Mission in Lord Street joined staff at the Tesco store at Viaduct Street to promote the retailer’s 2017 Neighbourhood Food Collection to provide meals for needy people during the festive season.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Christine Iredale, officially launched the appeal when representatives from the Huddersfield Mission handed out shopping lists to customers with the items they are being encouraged to buy and donate. Tesco will top-up customer donations by 20% to further support the appeal, which runs until Sunday (Dec 3).

Items people are being encouraged to buy for the appeal include tinned meat, tinned fish and tinned vegetables, dried pulses, baked beans, cooking oil, jams and spreads, tea and coffee, rice and pasta. Shoppers pay for the items along with their usual shopping and put them in a trolley as they leave the store.

The food will go to the FareShare charity to be distributed to those in need this Christmas via foodbanks and charities.

Last year, 3.4m meals were provided through the Tesco Food Collection. Since its launch in 2012, more than 46m meals have been donated by generous Tesco customers.

Pauline House, community champion at the Huddersfield store, said more volunteers to hand out the shopping lists would be welcome. Staff at the homeless centre at Clare House are among those helping out. The store already provides Clare House with unsold food items.