Parents have the chance to have their say about controversial plans to close 11 children’s centres in Kirklees.

The cash strapped council is aiming to slash £10m from its budget for children’s centres amid huge cuts in its resources, imposed by central Government.

Clr Erin Hill, Cabinet member for family support and child protection, said they were committed to protecting the most vulnerable but had to overhaul the service to keep it viable.

It is thought 19 of 32 centres are at risk with 11 set to be scrapped and some jobs will be lost.

The centres provide help and support for mums-to-be and mothers with babies, toddlers, children and teenagers as well as young adults with complex disabilities.

Clr Hill said: “Support for children, young people and families is a council priority and we are totally committed to making sure all of our services remain available to those who need them the most – no matter what age.

“However, in the future this will have to be done differently and there will be a change to what is delivered in our communities.

“Helping people earlier rather than later is better for everyone.

“It isn’t just about financial savings, it’s about improving the way we work, supporting local people and the positive difference that can be made when we all work together.

“It’s very important to note that we will always help children and families who need extra support, for example where there are child protection concerns – this is top of our priority list.”

Under the proposals, four central early help ‘hubs’ would be created but the locations have not yet been decided.

Mums, dads and carers are being encouraged to take part in a formal consultation which runs until November 22.

People who want to have their say can do so online at home or at special kiosks set up at Huddersfield library, Skelmanthorpe library, Slaithwaite Town Hall, Dewsbury Town Hall and Cleckheaton Town Hall for the next four weeks.

The kiosks will be moved to other locations in late October.

Printed copies of the consultation documents and the questionnaire will be available from children’s centres and youth groups across Kirklees from early next week.

A series of drop in sessions about the plans is also being hosted, beginning on Tuesday, October 4.

Drop-in session details

Huddersfield

October 4, 9.30–10.30am: Crosland Moor Children’s Centre, Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor.

October 19, 9.30–10.30am: Newsome Children’s Centre, Headfield Road, Newsome.

November 1, 3–4pm: National Children’s Centre, Brian Jackson House, Huddersfield.

November 15, 1.15–2.15pm: The Chestnut Centre, Chestnut Street, Sheepridge.

Kirklees rural

October 11, 9.30–10.30am: Golcar, Cowlersley and Milnsbridge Children’s Centre, Beech Avenue, Golcar.

October 25, 6.30–7.30pm: Phoenix Centre, Dunford Road, Holmfirth.

November 2, 1.30–2.30pm: Colne Valley Children’s Centre, Slaithwaite Town Hall.

November 2, 6.30–7.30pm: The Basement, Slaithwaite Town Hall.

November 8, 3.30–4.30pm: Savoy Youth and Community Centre, Skelmanthorpe.

Batley and Spenborough

October 10, 1.30–2.30pm: Cleckheaton Children’s Centre, St Peg Lane, Cleckheaton.

October 18, 4–5pm: Young Batley Centre, Thomas Street, Batley.

November 8, 1.30–2.30pm: Birstall and Birkenshaw Children’s Centre, Fieldhead Crescent, Birstall.

November 18, 10–11am: Carlinghow and Wilton Children’s Centre, Ealand Road, Carlinghow.

Dewsbury and Mirfield

October 3: 1–3pm Young Dewsbury Centre, Dewsbury Town Hall.

November 1, 11am–noon: Dewsbury Moor and Scout Hill Children’s Centre, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.

November 16, 10–11am: Chickenley and Earlsheaton Children’s Centre, Princess Road, Chickenley.