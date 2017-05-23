Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A symbol featuring ‘the heart of Manchester’ is being used on Facebook around the world as sign of solidarity to those caught up last night’s terror attack.

Some 22 people were killed and as many as 60 injured when a bomb exploded at Manchester Arena after a concert.

As thousands of messages of support flooded social media to the victims and there families, Facebook is encouraging users of the social media site to add a Union flag in the shape of a heart with the word Manchester on the bottom.

The small but meaningful gesture comes as a now sadly uncommon feature on the social media site.

After the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris, many Facebook users temporarily changed their profile photos using a French flag filter,

If you wish to do the same for Manchester, all you have to do is find a friend who has already updated their profile picture. Find the post on their page related to that change and you can simply click ‘try it’ in the bottom right of the picture.

The Examiner’s sister site The Manchester Evening News has also had a phenomenal response to a Just Giving page which has raised more than £300,000 to support families of those killed and injured.