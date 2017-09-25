Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have teamed up with the Royal British Legion so fans can demonstrate their patriotism and their colours by buying a special Town Poppy Lapel Pin.

And best of all, 100% of the profits made from the sale of the £2.99 pins will go to the legion.

Its leaders are also urging the public to dedicate their spare time and join its army of volunteers during this year’s Poppy Appeal campaign in Kirklees.

The legion’s Poppy People campaign, a national recruitment drive for Poppy Appeal volunteers, launched by actor and presenter Shane Richie, is calling on those in the local area to dedicate a few hours to make a difference to the 6.2 million members of the armed forces community who are eligible for help from the legion.

Each year more than 350,000 poppy volunteers are needed across the country to raise much-needed funds to support current and former armed forces personnel, and their families.

The legion is looking for enthusiastic people of all ages and backgrounds to help run the Poppy Appeal in Kirklees and form part of its army of fundraisers.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Debbie Westlake, the legion’s community fundraiser for West Yorkshire, said: “We need approximately 40 additional volunteers across Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Holmfirth this year to ensure we raise much-needed funds.

“Volunteering can provide great opportunities for those involved. It allows the chance to meet new people, learn new and transferable skills and be part of a team that helps the armed forces community and promotes understanding of Remembrance. We’d love all who want to volunteer with us to get in contact.”

Claire Rowcliffe, director of fundraising, said: “The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s main fundraising event of the year. Our volunteers are very much the lifeblood of the Poppy Appeal and contribute enormously to the charity year-round through a variety of roles.

“The best thing about being a volunteer for the legion is that we welcome all ages and all backgrounds, people don’t have to be associated with the armed forces, they just need to be passionate about the cause.”

The legion’s mission is to reach out to the 500,000 in the greatest need:

* the financially vulnerable;

* those who are socially or emotionally isolated;

* those in poor health or living with a long-term illness or disability.

To find out more about becoming a fundraising volunteer during this year’s Poppy Appeal, contact Debbi by emailing dwestlake@britishlegion.org.uk.

Anyone wanting to buy one of the special Town poppy pins should go to: www.poppyshop.org.uk/huddersfield-town-2017-poppy-lapel-pin.html