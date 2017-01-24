Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The NSPCC has issued advice to youngsters on how to say ‘no’ to pressure to take part in the latest internet craze.

The children’s charity issued a statement after West Yorkshire’s Chief Constable Dee Collins took to Twitter to warn of the dangers of the so-called salt and ice challenge.

The craze, fuelled by social media, involves applying salt and ice on the skin resulting in an excruciating burn, which could scar for life.

Youngsters are often goaded into taking part by other children and the charity has issued the following advice:

1. Say ‘no’ with confidence

Be assertive. Practise saying ‘no’ so that it’s easier when someone asks. Avoid situations which feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

2. Try not to judge them

By respecting their choices, they should respect yours.

3. Spend time with friends who can say ‘no’

It takes confidence to say ‘no’ to your friends. You could try seeing how your other friends stand up to peer pressure and you can try this too.

4. Suggest something else to do

If you don’t feel comfortable doing what your friends are doing, why not suggest something you could do instead?

The charity’s North of England campaign manager Helen Westerman said: “The rise of social media has contributed to increasing peer pressure amongst children and this ‘craze’ is another clear example of the risks.”