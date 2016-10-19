Login Register
Huddersfield A&E D-Day: Health reporter Dave Himelfield's predictions

Dave's hospital plan forecast for this afternoon

Dave Himelfield on Thursday's A&E decision
I would be surprised if the CCGs proceed with their plan tomorrow.

A health scrutiny panel, which could refer the plan to Jeremy Hunt, has given 19 recommendations to the CCGs.

And these aren’t tweaks and sundries; the panel’s recommendations and concerns go right to the heart of the proposals to close Huddersfield's A&E and replace HRI with a smaller hospital.

I think there are too many issues to address – and too much work to do – to simply push ahead with Right Care Right Time Right Place.

If they do press on, I would be fascinated to hear what justification the CCG chiefs have for doing so.

HRI protest Number 10
Furthermore, the Kirklees and Calderdale joint panel has been far from satisfied with the plan.

I suspect that if the CCGs elect to continue to a ‘full business case’ the panel will refer it to an independent reconfiguration panel.

And then it’s up to Mr Hunt, the most controversial health secretary in modern history, if he wants to push the plan through as soon as possible.

The future of Huddersfield A&E

will be decided in

Here's what the health scrutiny panel thinks of plans to close Huddersfield A&E

We look at the key criticisms made by Kirlees and Calderdale councillors

