Banking giant HSBC is to axe 62 UK branches this year – but the Huddersfield town centre branch has been spared.

The high street lender said the 62 closures would be the only ones it will make during 2017. The closures will bring the total branch network to 625.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: “The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.”

The swingeing cuts to the branch network could trigger up to 180 job losses, but the bank said it would try and redeploy staff where possible.

HSBC has moved to slash back its branch network after seeing a rise in the number of customers using online banking.