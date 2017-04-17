Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The terrible events of the Holocaust and the more recent Srebrenica massacre have together provided the building blocks for a unique centre to be housed in Huddersfield.

The Holocaust Heritage and Learning Centre for the North has attracted almost £1 million in funding and will be based at Heritage Quay, part of the University of Huddersfield.

Described as “a vitally important project” by senior figures at the university, it will be a repository for memories and physical artefacts from the large numbers of Holocaust survivors and their families in Yorkshire, and is expected to attract at least 20,000 visitors annually, including school parties.

Leading the project is Lilian Black, formerly of Kirkheaton, herself the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and chair of the Leeds-based Holocaust Survivors’ Friendship Association (HSFA).

A dozen years ago she travelled with her late father, Eugene, to Auschwitz-Birkenau to discover the fate of his own family. And in February she joined a ‘Lessons from Srebrenica’ delegation with the charity Remembering Srebrenica to find out about the notorious 1995 massacre by Bosnian Serb soldiers of more than 8,000 men and boys. It is widely accepted to be the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II.

After meeting survivors, including some of the Mothers of Srebrenica, Lilian said: “I was struck by the intense agony of those mothers we met and their quiet dignity, strength and grace as they continue to live their lives without their menfolk and sometimes without knowing where they lie.

“Their generosity in sharing their stories is remarkable and reminded me so much of my father’s spirit. It reminded me also of one of our own HSFA members who is still looking for her mother 70 years on.”

She added that there were “terrible parallels” between Srebrenica and Nazi Germany’s treatment of Europe’s Jews. Both aspects will find a platform in the new heritage centre, which will incorporate a Holocaust exhibition.

“I felt a sense of shame that I didn’t know more about the Srebrenica massacre. It was in our time, on our watch. It was horrible to go there. The survivors have been deeply wounded and it’s not a healed community. It’s a flashpoint that could go up any time. The thing that shocked me was the level of denial.”

Lilian praised organisations such as the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Pears Foundation and the Association of Jewish Refugees for giving in excess of £750,000 towards the centre. Individual donations have taken the total funding to more than £900,000. It is expected to open in March 2018.

University vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan said: “We are delighted to be partners with HSFA in this vitally important project. We look forward to the development of the Learning Centre here at the university to the benefit of children, young people and communities across the North of England and further afield, ensuring learning about the Holocaust for generations to come.”