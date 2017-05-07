Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Psychology researchers at the University of Huddersfield who delved into the murky world of internet trolling say they hope their work will lead to a crackdown on organised groups of people who hide behind anonymous accounts.

Research carried out by Dr John Synnott and his team and published in a leading academic journal looked at the experiences of Kate and Gerry McCann following the disappearance of their three-year-old daughter, Madeleine, 10 years ago last week from Praia da Luz in Portugal.

Dr Synnott and co-author Dr Maria Ioannou, Senior Lecturer and Reader in Investigative and Forensic Psychology at the University respectively, found that “a dominant narrative” existed on social media, particularly Twitter, in relation to the McCanns and that it was one of the most consistently active groups online.

(Photo: University of Huddersfield)

He said that he and his team were hopeful that government agencies and the police would now take a stronger line when considering the question of how people are protected online. He added that the government’s decision to look at how some internet users hide behind anonymity was a step forward.

“A lot of accounts have no name or address,” said 31-year-old Dr Synnott. “They are seen as anonymous. The social media companies are not doing enough to shut them down.

“Trolling can have a lifespan of 48 hours. It will drop off as the story develops. With the McCanns the story coincided with a number of social media platforms. That gave a platform to individuals to put their opinion online where previously they would not have had that opportunity.”

(Photo: Press Association)

One aspect that emerged from the team’s investigations into online trolling and cyber bullying – and with the McCanns as a focus – was that the couple attracted “anti” and “pro” groups.

He revealed: “Pro-McCann groups also engage in trolling behaviour but not to the same consistency that we have seen with the anti-McCann group. These are organised groups of people. They engage with each other. We call it an ‘anti-social network’.”

The team’s findings have been covered by newspapers, radio and TV stations and websites all around the world. However, Dr Synnott pointed out that he has never had any contact with either Kate or Gerry McCann or anyone connected with them.

“As a researcher I only care about the science behind it,” he said. “There is not a lot of research that has taken place into human behaviour online. It’s starting but it’s at the very early stages.”