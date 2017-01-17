Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield and Calderdale A&Es are among the best performing emergency departments in England.

Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust narrowly missed its November target for treating 95% of A&E patients within four hours.

The trust, which runs Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax , scored 94% - ranking it the 10th best trust in England for its A&E turnover.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Just seven out 138 (5%) hospital trusts met the NHS benchmark in November as emergency departments across the country struggled with unprecedented admission numbers and clinical staff shortages.

Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust (CHFT) Chief Operating Officer Helen Barker said the result was an ‘amazing achievement’.

Ms Barker said: “At the time these figures were taken our A&E service was the best in West Yorkshire and that is a tribute to the way our staff operate under considerable pressure.

“It’s not an easy time in the NHS so to achieve even nearly 95% is an amazing achievement. We thank our communities for supporting us during this difficult time so our staff can continue to treat all our patients in timely and appropriate ways.”

CHFT narrowly achieved its 95% target in June, the first time since December 2015.

But the trust has not achieved it since.

CHFT had 147,619 A&E admissions in 2015/16.

That was a 13% increase on 2009/10 or an extra 16,713 admissions.

Overall, English hospital trusts in November treated an average of 82.7% of A&E patients within four hours.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Best in the country was Luton And Dunstable University Hospital Foundation Trust which had a 98.5% turnover.

Also hitting the NHS benchmark were Sheffield Children’s Foundation Trust (96.1%), South Warwickshire Foundation Trust (96%), Dorset County Hospital Foundation Trust (95.8%), Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust (95.4%), Yeovil District Hospital Foundation Trust (95.3%) and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust (95.1%).

Among the worst was Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust, which runs Dewsbury District Hospital and Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

The trust achieved 77.7% placing it 103rd out of 138 trusts.

Worst in the country was Hillingdon Hospitals Foundation Trust, West London, which treated 59.7% of patients within four hours.

Last week in response to the emergency departments crisis, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the 95% four-hour target should only apply to urgent cases.

Mr Hunt said approximately 30% of A&E patients were using the services needlessly and that the ‘tide (was) continuing to rise’.