Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs unanimously approve plans to close A&E

  • Updated
  • By

Cries of 'shame' from audience as health chiefs vote in favour of Right Time Right Care Right Place

Hands Off HRI at Cedar Court
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Health chiefs have voted unanimously to close Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's A&E department as part of hospital shake-up plans.

A Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCG board meeting at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top this afternoon voted unanimously in favour of the controversial Right Time Right Care Right Place proposals.

The shake up means that the current HRI hospital building on Acre Street will be demolished, with a smaller hospital built on an adjacent site.

The smaller hospital will not have an A&E, and instead patients from across Huddersfield will have to travel to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax for emergency care.

Follow our blog for live updates

Hundreds of members of the public attended the meeting with many protesting the proposals outside.

VIEW GALLERY

The decision was met with boos from the public and shouts of "traitor", "Judas" and "shame".

Among those attending also included MPs Jason McCartney and Paula Sherriff, who have both been vocal in opposing the plans.

CCG votes to close A&E: reaction
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman could not attend the meeting due to speaking in the House of Commons today, but has also been highly critical of the plans which have been opposed by the scrutiny committee, GPs and members of the public.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Fury as health chiefs vote through Huddersfield A&E closure

Cries of 'Judas' and 'traitors' ring out as it is voted through

Previous Articles

Huddersfield A&E to CLOSE : Live updates as health chiefs
vote unanimously in favour of shake-up plans

Live updates from this afternoon's Right Care Right Time Right Place announcement

Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CGGs unanimously approve Right Care Right Time Right Place plans

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary A&E
People
Barry Sheerman
Jason McCartney
Paula Sherriff
Organisations
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Cedar Court Hotel
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Places
Huddersfield
Halifax
Birchencliffe

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Barry Sheerman
    Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs unanimously approve plans to close A&E
  2. Lindley
    Timothy Heaton head-butted estranged wife after accusing her of sending texts to another man
  3. Huddersfield
    Jean Chappell tells of fears for proposed new Johnsons Wellfield quarry in South Crosland
  4. Deighton
    10-year-old girl suffers nightmares days after 'killer clown' attack in Deighton
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Legal threat could derail Huddersfield A&E closure plan says Hands Off HRI

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent