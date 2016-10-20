Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Health chiefs have voted unanimously to close Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's A&E department as part of hospital shake-up plans.

A Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCG board meeting at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top this afternoon voted unanimously in favour of the controversial Right Time Right Care Right Place proposals.

The shake up means that the current HRI hospital building on Acre Street will be demolished, with a smaller hospital built on an adjacent site.

The smaller hospital will not have an A&E, and instead patients from across Huddersfield will have to travel to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax for emergency care.

Hundreds of members of the public attended the meeting with many protesting the proposals outside.

The decision was met with boos from the public and shouts of "traitor", "Judas" and "shame".

Among those attending also included MPs Jason McCartney and Paula Sherriff, who have both been vocal in opposing the plans.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman could not attend the meeting due to speaking in the House of Commons today, but has also been highly critical of the plans which have been opposed by the scrutiny committee, GPs and members of the public.