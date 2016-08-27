Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Huddersfield A&E consultation results: 'Go back to the drawing board', MPs say as they unite against plans

Huddersfield, Colne Valley and Dewsbury MPs urge health chiefs to listen to results and scrap proposal

MPs unite after the Huddersfield A&E consultation response is published

‘Listen to what people are saying and go back to the drawing board.’

That’s the united message from Huddersfield, Colne Valley and Dewsbury MPs after an official report on a hospital shake-up revealed majority opposition to the controversial plan.

The report on the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, which would close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care in Halifax, also revealed concerns about travel to A&E as well as safety in the hospitals.

The ‘Independent Report of Findings’, by an NHS data unit, also showed that people had difficulty understanding the complex plans for the next generation of healthcare.

A&E consultation - your views in depth

Consultation was "baffling" Residents recognise need for change What if an operation goes wrong? MPs say go back to drawing board What we've learned Live reaction
1 of 6

Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman said: “It’s a professional and wholehearted rejection – and it comes in a week when the GPs are rejecting it.

“The public responding does not like it or want it.

“This leaves the CCGs totally isolated and they don’t have a case.

“It’s back to the drawing board.”

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney said it was time for the CCG to accept the findings of the survey and scrap the plan.

Ethnicity of respondents

RCRTRP independent report of findings

The Conservative member said: “We have heard from local people and local GPs who are clearly saying that these proposals cannot go ahead.

“It’s really time for the CCGs to accept that and scrap these current plans. It’s as simple as that.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said there was no confidence that the proposals would deliver better care.

Ms Sherriff, a former NHS manager, said: “There’s absolutely no confidence that these changes will deliver this; I feel it’s only being done for financial reasons.

“The CCGs have to think again and I will help them.”

Huddersfield A&E consultation in numbers
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Hands Off HRI Funday Sunday: Everything you need to know about the Greenhead Park festival

Enjoying the sunshine in Greenhead Park

Thousands expected for festival to save Huddersfield's A&E — here's our guide to what's on

Previous Articles

Huddersfield and Calderdale Hospitals Report: 'Report is compelling case for saving HRI A&E'

MPs and campaigners agree that report is evidence that both A&Es should stay open

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
People
Barry Sheerman
Paula Sherriff
Jason McCartney
Organisations
Labour Party
NHS
Places
Huddersfield
Halifax
Dewsbury

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.
  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Court in Brief: Charges of assault, drink driving and theft
  2. Lockwood
    Lockwood tip fire: Blaze flares up again as residents complain of 'melted plastic' smell
  3. Huddersfield
    Check out these adorable pooches celebrating National Dog Day in Huddersfield!
  4. Lightcliffe
    'It's not like Toddlers and Tiaras': Mum hits out at beauty pageant image after daughter wins international crown
  5. Lindley
    Woman led to safety by firefighters after blaze at joiner's workshop in Lindley

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent