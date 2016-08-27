‘Listen to what people are saying and go back to the drawing board.’

That’s the united message from Huddersfield, Colne Valley and Dewsbury MPs after an official report on a hospital shake-up revealed majority opposition to the controversial plan.

The report on the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, which would close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care in Halifax, also revealed concerns about travel to A&E as well as safety in the hospitals.

The ‘Independent Report of Findings’, by an NHS data unit, also showed that people had difficulty understanding the complex plans for the next generation of healthcare.

Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman said: “It’s a professional and wholehearted rejection – and it comes in a week when the GPs are rejecting it.

“The public responding does not like it or want it.

“This leaves the CCGs totally isolated and they don’t have a case.

“It’s back to the drawing board.”

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney said it was time for the CCG to accept the findings of the survey and scrap the plan.

The Conservative member said: “We have heard from local people and local GPs who are clearly saying that these proposals cannot go ahead.

“It’s really time for the CCGs to accept that and scrap these current plans. It’s as simple as that.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said there was no confidence that the proposals would deliver better care.

Ms Sherriff, a former NHS manager, said: “There’s absolutely no confidence that these changes will deliver this; I feel it’s only being done for financial reasons.

“The CCGs have to think again and I will help them.”