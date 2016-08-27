Those who completed the official Right Care Right Time Right Place survey recognised that Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS services needed to change.

They accepted that the current system, which incorporates an in-debt hospitals trust, was unsustainable.

But many were not happy with the single option presented by local NHS chiefs and suggested alternative sites and different care models.

A 45-year-old Huddersfield woman in her questionnaire: “Split accident from emergency, but have a major trauma unit and a walk-in accident centre at each site.

“Use the money to build a new fully functional hospital at Ainley Top.”

A 48-year-old Huddersfield man suggested ‘splitting the trust’, ‘building a new, joint hospital’, ‘tackling PFI debt’ and bearing the cost of continuing with two A&Es.

Would you be negatively impacted by the proposed changes? 60% Yes

A substantial number recognised that a PFI loan used to build Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax, was strangling the hospitals trust.

But one Huddersfield man, 57, wrote: “You have deliberately conflated value for money with the need to improve your deficit position.

“Just be honest – because you signed a PFI deal you are saddled with an impossible and immovable debt.

“Value for money would take into consideration the likely impact on customer satisfaction.

“If you think getting rid of (the) A&E in Huddersfield will do this, you are wrong.”