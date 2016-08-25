Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

The results of the official consultation on a plan which could close Huddersfield’s A&E are out.

And it’s not good news for Huddersfield and Calderdale health bosses behind the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

Some 80% of Huddersfield people, who completed the official survey, believed it would make the care they received WORSE.

And while just a third of Calderdale residents felt they would be negatively affected by the proposal, a clear majority (60%) of both Huddersfield and Calderdale people felt the plan would lead to a decline in their care.

Travel times to A&E, waiting times to be treated and the impact on other hospitals and ambulance services were the most popular concerns, the results reveal.

Would you be negatively impacted by the proposed changes? 60% Yes

The report also noted that many respondents had not understood the proposal and that inadequate information had been provided as to how the plan would work.

The findings from a 14-week public consultation on the plan, which will centralise emergency care in Halifax, were published at 5.15pm today.

Natalie Ratcliffe, of the #HandsOffHRI campaign which has been fighting the proposal, said: “On balance the survey results are just what we expected.

Campaigner Natalie Ratcliffe

“We can only hope that they listen to the views of staff and the community. Our fight will continue.”

And in Westminster, Shadow Health Secretary Diane Abbott waded in to express concern that despite the negative results, local NHS bosses may persist with their plan.

The Labour frontbencher said: “I am deeply concerned that despite (a) consultation likely to show opposition to the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary there will be a decision to close anyway.

“Labour opposes these continual closures of vital units across the country. I call on (Health Secretary) Jeremy Hunt to heed the outcome of this consultation.”

When asked what they liked about the plans to centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax, almost two-thirds (60.8%) of Huddersfield respondents replied ‘none of these apply’.

And while some Calderdale respondents said they liked some of the proposed changes to emergency care, none of the changes presented received approval by more than half of respondents.

Where do respondents live?

Those who took the survey had fewer concerns about centralising planned care at a new, smaller Huddersfield hospital.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

But concerns that patients would have to wait longer for operations was also a key finding.

The report, produced by an independent NHS data unit, sets out several key points for Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS bosses to consider.

They are: travel and transport, safety and capacity in the hospitals, the reasons and the need for change, and helping respondents understand the proposal.

Visit our website tomorrow for an in-depth look at the report.

• A decision on Right Care Right Time Right Place is expected to be made on October 20.