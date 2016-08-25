Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

The results are out — here's what we've learned from the Right Care Right Time Right Place consultation report

Huddersfield A&E protest march St George's Square Huddersfield.

The results of the official consultation on a plan which could close Huddersfield’s A&E are out.

And it’s not good news for Huddersfield and Calderdale health bosses behind the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

Some 80% of Huddersfield people, who completed the official survey, believed it would make the care they received WORSE.

And while just a third of Calderdale residents felt they would be negatively affected by the proposal, a clear majority (60%) of both Huddersfield and Calderdale people felt the plan would lead to a decline in their care.

Travel times to A&E, waiting times to be treated and the impact on other hospitals and ambulance services were the most popular concerns, the results reveal.

Would you be negatively impacted by the proposed changes?

60%

Yes

RCRTRP independent report of findings

The report also noted that many respondents had not understood the proposal and that inadequate information had been provided as to how the plan would work.

The findings from a 14-week public consultation on the plan, which will centralise emergency care in Halifax, were published at 5.15pm today.

Natalie Ratcliffe, of the #HandsOffHRI campaign which has been fighting the proposal, said: “On balance the survey results are just what we expected.

Campaigner Natalie Ratcliffe
Campaigner Natalie Ratcliffe

“We can only hope that they listen to the views of staff and the community. Our fight will continue.”

And in Westminster, Shadow Health Secretary Diane Abbott waded in to express concern that despite the negative results, local NHS bosses may persist with their plan.

The Labour frontbencher said: “I am deeply concerned that despite (a) consultation likely to show opposition to the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary there will be a decision to close anyway.

“Labour opposes these continual closures of vital units across the country. I call on (Health Secretary) Jeremy Hunt to heed the outcome of this consultation.”

When asked what they liked about the plans to centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax, almost two-thirds (60.8%) of Huddersfield respondents replied ‘none of these apply’.

And while some Calderdale respondents said they liked some of the proposed changes to emergency care, none of the changes presented received approval by more than half of respondents.

Where do respondents live?

RCRTRP independent report of findings

Those who took the survey had fewer concerns about centralising planned care at a new, smaller Huddersfield hospital.

Hospital shake-up explainer from RCRTRP
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

But concerns that patients would have to wait longer for operations was also a key finding.

The report, produced by an independent NHS data unit, sets out several key points for Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS bosses to consider.

They are: travel and transport, safety and capacity in the hospitals, the reasons and the need for change, and helping respondents understand the proposal.

Visit our website tomorrow for an in-depth look at the report.

• A decision on Right Care Right Time Right Place is expected to be made on October 20.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Hands Off HRI Funday Sunday: Everything you need to know about the Greenhead Park festival

Enjoying the sunshine in Greenhead Park

Thousands expected for festival to save Huddersfield's A&E — here's our guide to what's on

Previous Articles

Huddersfield A&E consultation results published: Live updates and reaction

The results of the Right Care Right Time Right Place consultation have been released — follow our liveblog for report findings and reaction

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
People
Jeremy Hunt
Organisations
NHS
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Labour Party
Places
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kyle Logan Bagshaw, of Fieldhead Estate, Birstall, jailed for four years four months at Leeds Crown Court.
  1. Facebook
    Kyle Bagshaw attacked a man in a Birstall pub then boasted on Facebook
  2. Lockwood
    Man suffers head injuries during street robbery in Lockwood
  3. Jet2.com
    Drunk passenger forced Jet2 flight to divert to Manchester — after taking off from Leeds Bradford
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Two police officers attacked in Halifax after attending incident at a house party
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent