Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield A&E D-Day: Countdown begins to Right Care Right Time Right Place decision

As decision day looms, the fight to save Huddersfield A&E continues

The future of Huddersfield's A&E department will be decided in less than 10 days.

Today we begin our countdown to D-Day for the Right Care Right Time Right Place proposal — which could see Huddersfield’s A&E closed and emergency care centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax .

Campaigners, and the Examiner, have been fighting to save our hospital since the plans were announced in January.

Watch - Battle Bus and Hands Off HRI campaign round-up
Today the Hands Off HRI campaign is taking the fight for Huddersfield's A&E to 10 Downing Street — and our health reporter Dave Himelfield is with them.

In the coming days we will be counting down to D-Day and continuing our fight to save our A&E.

We're asking health chiefs how the decision will be made, what a new Huddersfield hospital could look like, and examining what options campaigners have to fight the decision should Right Care Right Time Right Place be approved.

Here's what we know so far about decision day:

The future of Huddersfield A&E

will be decided in

Huddersfield A&E D-Day: How will decision be made and what happens next?

Decision day looms for Huddersfield A&E

What happens if a decision - or no decision - is made?

Hands Off HRI: Campaigners take fight to save A&E to No 10

Hands Off HRI are taking their fight to 10 Downing Street

Follow our live coverage tomorrow when #HandsOffHRI takes battle to PM Theresa May and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

