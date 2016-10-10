The future of Huddersfield's A&E department will be decided in less than 10 days.

Today we begin our countdown to D-Day for the Right Care Right Time Right Place proposal — which could see Huddersfield’s A&E closed and emergency care centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax .

Campaigners, and the Examiner, have been fighting to save our hospital since the plans were announced in January.

Today the Hands Off HRI campaign is taking the fight for Huddersfield's A&E to 10 Downing Street — and our health reporter Dave Himelfield is with them.

In the coming days we will be counting down to D-Day and continuing our fight to save our A&E.

We're asking health chiefs how the decision will be made, what a new Huddersfield hospital could look like, and examining what options campaigners have to fight the decision should Right Care Right Time Right Place be approved.

Here's what we know so far about decision day:

Here's what we know so far about decision day: