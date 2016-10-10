What could be the biggest decision in the history of our local NHS is expected to be made on October 20.

So how will the decision on the Right Care Right Time Right Place proposal be made?

What happens next if the decision is made to close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax?

And what happens if NO decision is made?

As the countdown begins to decision day, we've asked the CCG how the decision will be made — and what happens next.

How will the decision on the Right Care Right Time Right Place proposal be made?

Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs (clinical commissioning groups), the local NHS organisations behind the plan, will discuss whether the plan can proceed.

They will consider the findings of a public consultation on the plan.

And there’s a lot to consider, hence why the public meeting has been scheduled for two hours.

The meeting is public but free tickets must be obtained beforehand.

What happens if the plan is approved?

Health chiefs behind Right Care Right Time Right Place will begin to flesh out the plan.

Around May 2018 we will find out how Calderdale Royal Hospital will be expanded to cope with the greater influx of emergency patients.

Detailed information on the new, smaller Huddersfield hospital will emerge.

Health chiefs have estimated that a construction firm will be appointed in the first quarter of 2019 to build the new developments.

The new Huddersfield hospital and the expanded Calderdale Royal Hospital could be completed by 2021.

We will also find out how more services, currently delivered in hospitals, will be provided in community facilities and at home.

What happens if no decision is made?

There is no guarantee a decision will be made on October 20.

But it is worth noting that the CCGs are expected to submit their Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STP) to NHS England, on October 21, the day after their announcement.

The national STP scheme heralds a radical shake-up of the NHS where health providers will have to produce sustainability plans to qualify for ‘transformation’ funding.

A joint Kirklees and Calderdale health scrutiny committee may refer the plan to an NHS Independent Reconfiguration Panel.

The panel will then make a recommendation to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt who can ratify – or decline – it.

The scrutiny committee has already submitted 19 recommendations to the CCGs.