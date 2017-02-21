Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Thursday councillors may decide whether to refer a controversial plan which would close Huddersfield’s A&E to Jeremy Hunt.

So what happens if the scrutiny committee, comprising Kirklees and Calderdale councillors, refers the plan to the Health Secretary?

What happens if the panel are satisfied with proposal which will centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH)? Will the plan go ahead unimpeded?

Or will the committee and the health chiefs behind Right Care Right Time Right Place need more time to consider the proposal?

- What is the ‘Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee’ and what is its role?

The committee is made up of four Kirklees councillors and four Calderdale councillors from different political parties.

It was formed to hold to account Huddersfield and Calderdale health chiefs behind the plan.

If the committee is not happy that the proposal will meet local health needs they can refer it to Jeremy Hunt.

- What has the panel’s feelings toward the proposal been so far?

The panel has expressed frustration at ‘insufficient’ answers to concerns about finance, staffing, parking at CRH and the impact the plan would have on health services outside hospitals .

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The committee met representatives of Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs (Clinical Commissioning Groups – the local NHS organisations behind the plan) at a ‘resolution’ session with an independent intermediary on January 30.

- What happens if the panel refer the plan to Mr Hunt?

The proposal will be sent to an independent reconfiguration panel who will then make a recommendation to Mr Hunt.

Mr Hunt can chose to endorse – or ignore – the panel’s recommendation.

The Secretary of State would have to be convinced that a robust local process has taken place.

- If the committee is satisfied with the plan does that mean it will go ahead?

No. The CCGs will have many hurdles to jump before the plan becomes a reality.

National NHS bosses would have to be convinced that the CCGs’ plan is sound – and that won’t be easy.

They will have to be convinced that plan has adequate funding and has enough capacity to meet local needs.

- Is there a chance the decision will be delayed again?

This is the most likely outcome.

Following the resolution session the intermediary has recommended that the decision be delayed until the CCGs complete their full business case.

This is expected at the end of June.