Got a big hen do lined up? 16 guests? Pool and jacuzzi a must? Then this party pad off the M62 will accommodate you in style.

This six-bedroom house at Hartshead Moor can be yours for a cool £879 a night.

But you’ll have to be quick – the house, advertised on holiday rental website Airbnb, already has bookings for 2018.

The house includes a large dining room, conservatory and patio as well as a 47ins TV with a Nintendo Wii, Netflix, Sky and AppleTV.

People who have attended hen parties at the house have nothing but praise for it.

Jenny commented: “What an incredible weekend at this beautiful home.

“Everything had been considered and we loved all of the little gadgets and unique elements the house had to offer.”

See inside the £900-a-night Airbnb party pad
Alison commented: “We had a brilliant weekend at ‘The Hen Party House’ for my sister-in-law’s hen do.

“The house is even better than it looks in the pictures.

“We were a group of 10 but could have easily have fitted more in.”

Carly added: “The house was lovely, we enjoyed most of our nights in the pool and the large conservatory which was a good party room with space for everyone.”