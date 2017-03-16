Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Got a big hen do lined up? 16 guests? Pool and jacuzzi a must? Then this party pad off the M62 will accommodate you in style.

This six-bedroom house at Hartshead Moor can be yours for a cool £879 a night.

But you’ll have to be quick – the house, advertised on holiday rental website Airbnb, already has bookings for 2018.

The house includes a large dining room, conservatory and patio as well as a 47ins TV with a Nintendo Wii, Netflix, Sky and AppleTV.

People who have attended hen parties at the house have nothing but praise for it.

Jenny commented: “What an incredible weekend at this beautiful home.

“Everything had been considered and we loved all of the little gadgets and unique elements the house had to offer.”

Alison commented: “We had a brilliant weekend at ‘The Hen Party House’ for my sister-in-law’s hen do.

“The house is even better than it looks in the pictures.

“We were a group of 10 but could have easily have fitted more in.”

Carly added: “The house was lovely, we enjoyed most of our nights in the pool and the large conservatory which was a good party room with space for everyone.”