(Image: Welcome To Yorkshire)

Huddersfield picked up a grand total of ZERO trophies at the Welcome to Yorkshire tourism awards last night.

Cannon Hall Farm just across the border in, Cawthorne, South Yorkshire, won the Taste of Yorkshire Award at Yorkshire’s Big Night Out at the Leeds Arena.

Meanwhile the Yorkshire Dama Cheese company , which began in Linthwaite before moving to Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax; picked up the Makers and Producers Award.

That's the closest Huddersfield got but here's the full awards list:

Winners:

Yorkshire Pub of the Year – The Bay Tree, Stillington, York

Business Tourism Award – The English Institute of Sport, Sheffield

Restaurant with Rooms – Estbek House, Whitby

Large Attraction – Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon

Taste of Yorkshire – Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

Arts and Culture Award – Hull Truck Theatre

Visitor Information – Bridlington Tourist Information Centre

Self-catering – Smallshaw Cottages and Spa, Sheffield

Caravan and Holiday Park – Camp Katur, Bedale

Small Hotel – Yorebridge House, Leyburn

Guest Accommodation – Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge

Makers and Producers – Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridge

Small Attraction – Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton

Restaurant of the Year – The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

Outstanding Customer Service – Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

Large Hotel – Rudding Park, Harrogate

Tourism Event of the Year – Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate

Highly Commended:

Business Tourism Award – National Railway Museum, York

Large Attraction – National Science and Media Museum, Bradford

Yorkshire Pub of the Year - The Bruce Arms, West Tanfield, Ripon

Taste of Yorkshire – Miller’s Fish and Chips, York

Arts and Culture Award – Spear at Semerwater - Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

Self-catering – Lendal Tower, York

Caravan and Holiday Park – Vale of Pickering Caravan Park

Small Attraction – The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond

Outstanding Customer Service – Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

Restaurant of the Year - The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

Tourism Event of the Year – Wakefield Festival of Food Drink and Rhubarb

And here's the Huddersfield attractions we think should have made the list... not that we're biased ;-)

Yorkshire Pub of the Year

There are a few contenders in Huddersfield .

We think pubs like the Grove, Rat and Ratchet and Sportsman to name but a few could give the best pubs in the county a run for their money.

Makers and Producers

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Huddersfield does hearty Yorkshire grub very well, particularly pork pies like these bad boys .

Tourism Event of the Year

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 attracted hundreds of thousands of hungry punters who appetites were sated by terrific food from across the UK and globe.

Restaurant of the Year

It's just about Michelin Stars and starters that cost £15. Huddersfield and its surrounding area have some fine restaurants including these .