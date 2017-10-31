Huddersfield picked up a grand total of ZERO trophies at the Welcome to Yorkshire tourism awards last night.
Cannon Hall Farm just across the border in, Cawthorne, South Yorkshire, won the Taste of Yorkshire Award at Yorkshire’s Big Night Out at the Leeds Arena.
Meanwhile the Yorkshire Dama Cheese company , which began in Linthwaite before moving to Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax; picked up the Makers and Producers Award.
That's the closest Huddersfield got but here's the full awards list:
Winners:
Yorkshire Pub of the Year – The Bay Tree, Stillington, York
Business Tourism Award – The English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Restaurant with Rooms – Estbek House, Whitby
Large Attraction – Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon
Taste of Yorkshire – Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley
Arts and Culture Award – Hull Truck Theatre
Visitor Information – Bridlington Tourist Information Centre
Self-catering – Smallshaw Cottages and Spa, Sheffield
Caravan and Holiday Park – Camp Katur, Bedale
Small Hotel – Yorebridge House, Leyburn
Guest Accommodation – Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge
Makers and Producers – Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Sowerby Bridge
Small Attraction – Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton
Restaurant of the Year – The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley
Outstanding Customer Service – Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
Large Hotel – Rudding Park, Harrogate
Tourism Event of the Year – Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate
Highly Commended:
Business Tourism Award – National Railway Museum, York
Large Attraction – National Science and Media Museum, Bradford
Yorkshire Pub of the Year - The Bruce Arms, West Tanfield, Ripon
Taste of Yorkshire – Miller’s Fish and Chips, York
Arts and Culture Award – Spear at Semerwater - Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes
Self-catering – Lendal Tower, York
Caravan and Holiday Park – Vale of Pickering Caravan Park
Small Attraction – The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond
Outstanding Customer Service – Tong Garden Centre, Bradford
Restaurant of the Year - The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley
Tourism Event of the Year – Wakefield Festival of Food Drink and Rhubarb
And here's the Huddersfield attractions we think should have made the list... not that we're biased ;-)
Yorkshire Pub of the Year
There are a few contenders in Huddersfield .
We think pubs like the Grove, Rat and Ratchet and Sportsman to name but a few could give the best pubs in the county a run for their money.
Makers and Producers
Huddersfield does hearty Yorkshire grub very well, particularly pork pies like these bad boys .
Tourism Event of the Year
Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 attracted hundreds of thousands of hungry punters who appetites were sated by terrific food from across the UK and globe.
Restaurant of the Year
It's just about Michelin Stars and starters that cost £15. Huddersfield and its surrounding area have some fine restaurants including these .