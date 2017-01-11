Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of Huddersfield were battered by the strongest winds in 15 years during today’s gales.

Gusts of up to 81mph led to trees coming down, roads being shut and trains and flights being cancelled.

Highways England closed the M62 to high-sided vehicles between Junction 22 (Saddleworth) and Junction 24 (Huddersfield) due to strong winds.

Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Stevens tweeted: “Just recorded my strongest gust in 15 years of having the anemometer on my roof in Salendine Nook at 64mph.”

He told us: “The highest gust was 81mph at Emley Moor. The Holme Moss Observatory saw gusts over 80mph.

“The jet stream at 28,000ft north of Huddersfield was blowing at 180-190mph; at times it was getting on for storm force winds on the ground.

“It caused some disruption, at Salendine Nook Shopping Centre where I am the wind blew part of the Sainsbury’s sign off, part of the car park is cordoned off and will be for the day as it’s still windy.

“It’s caused disruption since it came in at 4.36am and I expect the wind will continue until this evening when a few showers will come in and it’ll turn wintery.”

The M62 was closed in both directions to high sided vehicles, trains between Huddersfield and Leeds were cancelled when a vehicle struck a bridge in the high wind between Huddersfield and Dewsbury.

Train operators say they expect services to return to normal after midday.

Part of Westmoor Primary School in Dewsbury had to close when the wind blew tiles from a roof. It affected on the Key Stage Two site.

Postcodes in the HD9 area were left without power when a tree toppled over. Marsh Hall Lane in Thurstonland was blocked by a fallen tree.

There was a tree down in Hopton Hall Lane at Upper Hopton but it was cleared by 7am.

There were long tailbacks in Colne Bridge Road at Colne Bridge, near Mamas and Papas , when a huge tree at the side of the railway line crashed down across the top of the bridge, blocking the road at rush-hour.

Kirklees Council work crews cut up the branches and re-opened the road just after 8am.

Anything not fastened down was blown about by overnight winds. A trampoline was overturned in a Mirfield garden and it was green bin day in the town and many were overturned, scattering rubbish on the streets.