Gusts of up to 68mph battered Huddersfield this morning.

Storm Eleanor – the fifth named storm of the season – approached from the Atlantic last night, preventing many people from getting a good night’s sleep as the wind battered their homes.

This morning the aftermath of the first phase of the storm was evident with wheeled bins blown over, piles of rubbish in the streets and tree branches scattered on pavements. There was even an upturned trampoline tied to a telegraph pole in Emley .

The speed limit over the highest parts of the M62 , between junctions 24 and 21, was reduced to 40mph and a fallen tree partially blocked Halifax Old Road at Hipperholme. Other parts of the UK were worst hit with around 2,000 homes in the Midlands without power.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted:

Eleanor's caused a few issues overnight. Officers have attended to secure a dangerous garage roof and window frame in danger of blowing out. Reports of trees blocking roads and debris also. Strong winds continuing across the region #DriveSafely #Drivetoarrive #NotJustFires — WYFRS Control (@WYFRSControl) January 3, 2018

Householders were worried about leaving wheeled bins out all day – and Bradford Council tweeted that bin crews had been told to lay empty bins down to help prevent them from being blown about.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said the gusts will continue today at around 50-60mph – though the highest recorded was 68mph at Emley Moor.

Paul tweeted: “These winds are strong enough to bring down trees, power lines and cause minor structural damage. Through today (Wednesday) winds will continue to gust 50-60mph before moderating later with squally showers.”

Forecasters predict another area of low pressure will move in from the south-west on Thursday and this will bring stormy conditions to the south of England and Wales.

It will be drier in the north with lighter winds but temperatures are expected to fall by Friday as bitter north-easterly winds take charge in time for the weekend.