The dates and locations for the Coca Cola Christmas Truck tour have been released – and Huddersfield is NOT on the list.

The festive truck, which has rolled into Huddersfield for the past three years, will not be visiting the town this year.

The tour visits 44 locations across the UK, giving fans the chance to have their picture taken with the lit-up lorry and enjoy free cans of Coca Cola.

This year it has also added a ‘winter wonderland’ experience to the tour. Visitors will wander through an enchanted wonderland before having their picture taken with the Coca Cola truck.

The truck parked up in St George’s Square for the last two years and outside Huddersfield Bus Station in 2013.

The closest locations for disappointed Huddersfield fans this year are Leeds on November 25 and Bradford on November 27.

The annual tour was inspired by Coca Cola’s iconic ‘Holidays are Coming’ Christmas adverts, which feature a brightly lit, Christmas-themed Coca Cola truck passing through towns and delighting crowds.

The tour begins in London on November 17 and runs until December 20.

For all of the Coca Cola truck dates and locations visit www.coca-cola.co.uk.