Huddersfield mums have shared their experiences of breastfeeding in public to encourage others to feel more confident in doing so.

Mum-of-two Kate Stanley, who co-runs Huddersfield Breastfeeding Mums Facebook page, said attitudes need to change towards breastfeeding in public.

Kate said: “People have to be made aware when working in public places they need to support breastfeeding mums in the same way as bottle feeding mums. And in any case, it’s also illegal to prevent a woman from breastfeeding.

“Sometimes, it’s down to lack of knowledge and a training need.”

Breastfeeding rates have plummeted nationally since the 1960s. Currently around three-quarters of babies in the UK are breastfed from birth - but by the time they are three months old only 17% are still being exclusively breastfed.

Mum Holly Herbert-Stutley said: “Breastfeeding is a steep learning curve and it can take months to learn to do it with confidence at home, let alone in a public place where you are concerned about prying eyes and a wriggly baby!

“I fed my son for 17 months and my daughter for 25 months and we have fed in school playgrounds, benches in play areas, cafes, restaurants. No one has ever told me to cover up or do it elsewhere. It is my legal right to feed my baby wherever I please and I did.”

She added: “Many women feel they are obliged to ask permission to breastfeed their own baby but that’s just not needed. If someone doesn’t want to see it, it’s up to them to simply look away.”

Mum Bekah Vickers also said: “Because I’ve never had any negative experiences in Huddersfield I now just feed him wherever without thinking twice. I’ve even been offered to use the Primark changing rooms when I said my baby was crying because it’s time for a feed.”

And breastfeeding mums also have the law on their side - the Equality Act 2010 states it is discrimination to treat a woman unfavourably because she is breastfeeding.

For further advice Huddersfield Baby Cafe runs sessions at The Zone on Leeds Road every Monday except Bank Holidays, noon-2pm.

Five places mums can breastfeed in Huddersfield

1) Cafe Society, Byram Street - it even has NHS breastfeeding welcome stickers on its windows!

2) Huddersfield Library

3) House of Fraser Cafe (and separate feeding room)

4) Kingsgate Shopping Centre

5) Greenhead Park Conservatory & Cafe

Do you know a good breastfeeding spot? Let us know in the comments.