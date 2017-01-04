Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-serving Huddersfield bus driver who lost his battle against cancer has been honoured with a double-decker in his memory.

The memory of Finbarr O’Sullivan, who worked as a driver for First Huddersfield for 41 years, will live on thanks to a bus bearing his name.

The ‘Finbarr O’Sullivan’ bus will operate on the 308, 310, 14 and 16 Holmfirth services and the 324 Meltham service.

Finbarr, 58, from Birkby , died in February leaving wife Sue, daughters Nicola and Laura and son Glenn.

Craig Turner, staff manager at First Huddersfield, said: “As you can imagine, to lose a colleague was tough going, and it really hit everyone hard.

“Finbarr was a highly respected member of our Huddersfield team, and he’s sadly missed, but we’re sure he would be honoured by this tribute to him.”

As well as a long-serving driver, Finbarr was also a dedicated representative for union Unite, drawing up schedules and helping improve working conditions.

Mr Turner said: “As well as being a driver, he was also an active member of Unite and endeavoured to work hard with the union in his role as scheduler, assisting with drivers’ working conditions.

“Finbarr was dedicated to his schedule work and even took his schedules home to complete if there was no time in the office.”