A Huddersfield care home has been found to have made some improvements 12 months after it was found to have breached several regulations.

Aden Court in Birkhouse Lane, Moldgreen, was visited by Care Quality Commission inspectors in October after the previous inspection found the home required improvements in relation to dignity and respect, safe care and treatment, good governance and staffing.

But inspectors found since that time systems have improved and the care is now rated good in two of the five areas but still requires improvement overall.

At the time of the inspection there were 37 people living at the home with 14 people receiving nursing care and 23 people getting residential care.

The CQC report reads: “People told us they felt safe living at Aden Court. Appropriate safeguarding policies and procedures were in place, which staff understood, to protect people from abuse.

“Staff were recruited safely with appropriate pre-employment checks taking place. Sufficient numbers of staff were deployed to keep people safe, however, some people felt improved quality of care could be provided if additional staff were deployed.”

Inspectors found staff had received training to allow them to complete mental capacity assessments which are a legal requirement and all fire and evacuation procedures were effective.

Actions had also been taken to improve the management of medicines since the previous inspection.

The report summary reads: “Our observations indicated staff treated people with kindness and compassion. People told us staff were caring and we observed people’s privacy and dignity being respected. There was a pleasant atmosphere in the home.”

The CQC reported specific improvements need to be made in regard to moving patients safely and keeping complete records relating to the care and support provided to residents and staff support.