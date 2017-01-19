Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The odds are on for a fun-packed evening at a Huddersfield casino charity bash.

Grosvenor Casino at Folly Hall is hosting a black-tie event at 7pm on Friday, February 24, to raise funds for Campbell’s Reach, a charity set up in memory of gynaecologist and consultant obstetrician James Campbell, who was based at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for many years.

The event will include a drinks reception, dinner, free roulette tournament with prizes, lucky bets and raffle prize draw, as well as a special game of Play Your Cards Right – all included in the £25 ticket price.

Dr Campbell died in 2007 following a long and courageous battle with illness. The group supports carers and their families who are living with cancer. For tickets, go to www.skiddle.com or call the casino: 01484 422441.