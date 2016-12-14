Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charitythat aimed to tackle poverty in Kirklees has folded.

The One Good Turn charity, based at Lockwood, closed this week but those who run it said they will try to fulfil commitments until February.

A message posted on the group’s website said its closure was with “deep regret” adding: “We can no longer sustain the charity due to lack of funding and the board has taken the difficult decision to close the charity after Christmas.”

One Good Turn was set up to tackle poverty and isolation by providing goods and services to people could otherwise not afford.

The charity assisted with everything from smart clothing for job interviews to providing white goods, clothing, toys and household items to people in need.

It was founded in 2011 by Tony and Sophia Crawshaw and was awarded a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK last year.

The charity covered the whole of Kirklees and had up to 60 volunteers at its peak.

In a statement One Good Turn said: “It has been an amazing six years for the charity and we have had a fantastic journey.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed in any way either by donation, volunteering or support for their time and help during the six years.”

It added that they will have an auction of donations and they plan to pass any assets to another similar local cause.

Mrs Crawshaw could not be contacted for comment.