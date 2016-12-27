Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity worker from Huddersfield has been cleared of involvement with two men who smuggled cash to terrorists in Syria.

Perfez Rafiq, 46, was found not guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey on Friday after he was accused of involvement with Syed Hoque and Mashoud Miah, who were both convicted of funding terrorism.

The court heard how Hoque, 37, and Miah, 27, used aid convoys to smuggle money for a weapon to terrorists in the war-torn country.

One of the Muslim community-led aid missions used by the two defendants was attended by Alan Henning, a taxi driver from Greater Manchester who was executed by ISIS militants in 2014.

The court heard how Hoque’s nephew, Mohammed Choudhury, went to Syria the year before and joined the al-Nusra Front jihadist organisation before asking Hoque for cash on social media for a specialist rifle.

Hoque agreed to send £3,000 and sought co-defendant Miah for help.

Hoque, of Stoke-on-Trent, was convicted of two charges of funding terrorism, and Miah, of east London, was convicted of one count.

Mohammed Hussain, 30, of east London, was also found not guilty of involvement with the plans.

Hoque and Miah were remanded into custody and will be sentenced on January 13.