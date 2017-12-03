The video will start in 8 Cancel

For most of us Christmas is a time of celebration and happiness, but for people facing homelessness, it can be incredibly difficult.

Sleeping rough in freezing temperatures under twinkling Christmas lights must be very hard to cope with.

At Christmas people are often looking for volunteering opportunities, to give something back and help somebody less fortunate.

Here are a few ways you can help in Huddersfield this Christmas time.

Volunteer or donate to Huddersfield Mission

Huddersfield Mission is appealing for help to raise £50,000 for the hungry and homeless of the town this Christmas - and we are backing their campaign.

Over winter they serve 3,000 free evening meals to people in need and their staff work with people to help address underlying issues.

How you can help Huddersfield Mission

Donate £5 by texting 'Book05 £5 to 70070

Businesses can donate the cost of an item on the company's gift list

Drop into its Lord Street base and donate cash from 9am-7pm

Volunteer - you can help cook and serve food, offer a listening ear, or man the reception. Click here for more about volunteering

Donate to the Welcome Centre food bank

The Welcome Centre, in Lord Street, relies on cash and food donations to help families in Huddersfield who go hungry because they can't afford to make ends meet.

How you can help the Welcome Centre

Support the Salvation Army's Christmas appeal or serve Christmas dinner

Huddersfield Salvation Army is helping people in need, from providing Christmas dinner to handing out warm clothing, toiletries and toys. They are based in New Hey Road in Oakes.

How you can help the Salvation Army

Donate new hats, scarves, socks and gloves, and toiletries on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am-4pm

Donate to the toy appeal - more information here

Serve dinner on Christmas Day or sign someone up who will be alone on the day - phone 01484 654484 and speak to Adrian and Chris Lee (first come first served)

Buy a raffle ticket from homelessness charity Simon on the Streets

Simon on the Streets helps rough sleepers and those at risk of becoming homeless in Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford.

How you can help Simon on the Streets

Buy a raffle ticket for their Christmas Draw 2017 - prizes include a £200 Doc Martens voucher, a box at Leeds Arena for Disney on Ice and flights to any European destination from Jet2. Buy tickets by emailing admin@simononthestreets.co.uk

Donate to their Christmas appeal - click here to donate online.

Have we missed something? Let us know about other ways to help homeless and disadvantaged people this Christmas by emailing lauren.ballinger@trinitymirror.com.